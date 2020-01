(WFRV) – The annual Soup-ER Bowl is underway and it’s the easiest way to support the NEW Community Shelter and enjoy delicious soup at the same time.

It’s running today through February 2.

The list of participating business are:

-Bourbon Street Bar

-Rustique Pizzeria & Lounge

-Festival Foods

-Bay Family Restaurant

-The Cannery

-Gyro Kabobs

-Sidekicks

-Not By Bread Alone

-Burkel’s One Block Over

-Titletown Brewery

-Margarita’s

-The Pancake Place

-Stella’s

-Hilly Haven Golf Course