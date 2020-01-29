NEW Community Shelter Souper Bowl – Runs through Feb. 2

(WFRV) – It’s a fun way to warm up, enjoy delicious soup and help change a life at the same time.
The Souper Bowl supports the NEW Community Shelter and is going on now through February 2.
The list of participating business are:
-Bourbon Street Bar
-Rustique Pizzeria & Lounge
-Festival Foods
-Bay Family Restaurant
-The Cannery
-Gyro Kabobs
-Sidekicks
-Not By Bread Alone
-Burkel’s One Block Over
-Titletown Brewery
-Margarita’s
-The Pancake Place
-Stella’s
-Hilly Haven Golf Course
You can find Not By Bread Alone at 940 Hansen Rd. in Green Bay.