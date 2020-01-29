NEW Community Shelter Souper Bowl – Runs through Feb. 2

(WFRV) – It’s a fun way to warm up, enjoy delicious soup and help change a life at the same time.

The Souper Bowl supports the NEW Community Shelter and is going on now through February 2.

The list of participating business are:

-Bourbon Street Bar

-Rustique Pizzeria & Lounge

-Festival Foods

-Bay Family Restaurant

-The Cannery

-Gyro Kabobs

-Sidekicks

-Not By Bread Alone

-Burkel’s One Block Over

-Titletown Brewery

-Margarita’s

-The Pancake Place

-Stella’s

-Hilly Haven Golf Course

You can find Not By Bread Alone at 940 Hansen Rd. in Green Bay.