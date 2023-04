(WFRV) – Ballroom benefits charity with this popular event.

The NEW Dancing With Our Stars cast was announced this week. Eight local celebrities will each compete and raise money for a charity of their choice.

You can see who wins the coveted gold mirror ball on October 7 at the Epic Events Center in Green Bay.

In the meantime, be sure to watch for fundraisers put on by the dancers. For all the details, head to www.newdwos.com.