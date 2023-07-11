(WFRV)- It’s Shark Week at Terra Verde, and to celebrate they released a new flavor of lemonade. The Shark Attack Lemonade is a blue raspberry lemonade with a shot of grenadine and gummy sharks.

Terra Verde is built on the idea of fresh organic coffee. From the roasting process to the bagging process, everything is done organically. How do they do it? With help from other countries.

Terra Verde also has a food truck. Enjoy the coffee you love on location with the Terra Verde food truck.

You can stop by Terra Verde at 507 North Madison Street in Chilton.

For more information head to terraverdecoffee.com or to look for his new food truck head to terraverdefoodtruck.com.