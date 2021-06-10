New education programs offered in the Fox Cities

(WFRV) – School’s out for summer and Local 5 Live continues our partnership with Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce and today we put the spotlight on education and employment.

Sara Hathaway is one of the newest team members at the Fox Cities Chamber, she joined Local 5 Live along with Staci Sievert, one of the Chamber’s 2021 Excellence in Education Shining Star Award Winners with what new, innovative options are available to the community thanks to people like Staci who step up when they see a need.

Find out more about the education programs mentioned at foxcitieschamber.com.

