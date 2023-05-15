(WFRV)- She was introduced to the food industry at 4-years old. And now she wants to serve you. With this great recipe made with local ingredients and her stand at the Farmer’s Markets around the area, you can be sure to be seeing Chef Darrow at the Chef’s Table.

Recipe: Asparagus and Artichoke Antipasto

Ingredients

· 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

· 2 tablespoons local red wine vinegar, such as The Olive Cellar

· 2 teaspoons sweet/hot style mustard, such as Door County Mustard

· 1 tablespoon chopped fresh local oregano

· ½ cup sunflower oil, such as Century Sun Oil

· Salt and pepper

· 1 bunch fresh local asparagus, tough ends snapped off and cut into ½-inch pieces

· 1 (14 oz.) can quartered artichokes, drained

· ¼ cup chopped local red onion

· ½ local red bell pepper, chopped

· ½ cup crumbled local feta cheese, such as Krohn Dairy

· 8 Castelvetrano olives, pitted and halved

· Local bread, such as Voyager sourdough, cut into slices

Instructions

1. Add lemon juice, red wine vinegar, mustard, oregano, oil, a few grinds sea salt and black pepper to a small Mason jar. Screw lid on and shake until well combined; set aside.

2. Add asparagus, artichokes, red onion, red bell pepper, feta and olives to a large bowl. Pour reserved dressing over the top and gently toss to combine.

3. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving with some crusty slices of bread.

Other serving suggestions:

· Make a cold grain or pasta salad

· Add a can of chickpeas for a vegetarian entrée

· Stir into hot cooked rice

· Serve over fresh arugula

· Serve over grilled chicken or pork

For more information head to newleaffoods.org.