New location and maker space at Amaze and Grace in Grand Chute

(WFRV) – If you could use a space to help you tap into a hidden talent or maybe just a spot for some art therapy, Amaze and Grace has a new maker space that will help with both.

They have some fun events coming up, including a grand re-opening for their new location inside Home Interiors at 4805 West Michaels Drive in Grand Chute. They are open Mondays from 10 am – 2 pm and the rest of the week from 10 am – 6 pm.

For more information on their new maker space on all of the upcoming events, stop by their Facebook page.

Aug. 17: Grand Re-Opening & Outdoor Market

Sept. 14: Outdoor Market

Oct. 4 – 5: Fall Vintage Shop Hop

Nov. 30: Small Business Saturday