(WFRV) – Popular local boutique and hair salon, Moxie is moving locations.

Danielle and Megan joined Local 5 Live with details and how you can take advantage of their big clothing sale during the move.

All clothing is 40% off, so stop by their current location at 327 Main Avenue in De Pere to start shopping.

The new location for Moxie will be at 1700 Sand Acres Drive in De Pere. For all the latest be sure to follow them on Facebook.