(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s first edible Cookie Dough Shop has a new home.

The Dough Shoppe in Green Bay didn’t go far and Shannon and Katelyn joined Local 5 Live with a look at more options they have added with the move.

The Dough Shoppe’s new location is at 1166 Ashwaubenon Street in Green Bay. Check out the menu and order online at thedoughshoppe.com.