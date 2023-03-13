(WFRV) – Green is the color of the week along with a new name for the town of New London.

Local 5 Live joins the leprechauns with the popular changing of the town name to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The change kicks a fun week of events for the community including Irish Fest.

Details from newdublin.com:

Saturday March 18th, 2023 • 11 am to 6 pm

Downtown New London, WI

Entrance to Irish Fest is just $5.00 for the day. The New Dublin Irish music festival is presented under a huge heated big top tent downtown (near Festival Foods) and features various styles of Celtic music. Irish food and beverages are available to purchase and market booths sell items such as t-shirts, sweat shirts, kilts, jewelry, and other unique items. Irish Fest is held in conjunction with a renown Grand St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 1pm.