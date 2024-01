(WFRV)- The New Year brings a new menu to Grounded Café.

In this segment, Brittany Benson and Jeremy Slusarek showcase the new items and how you can try them at an event.

Café Crawl is taking place on Saturday, February 3rd. Discover delicious food and drinks from local shops.

Grounded Café is located at 300 South Adams Street in Green Bay.

For more information, head to groundedcafegb.org.