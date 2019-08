(WFRV) – It’s a well-known tradition that families with Packer season tickets pass them down from generation to generation, but what if dad has three daughters?

That’s the plot of a new musical comedy, “Dad’s Season Tickets” opening this weekend at Northern Sky Theater in Door County.

The show runs through October, with a Packers-friendly schedule. You can reach the box office at 920-854-6117 and online at northernskytheater.com.