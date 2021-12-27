New Oshkosh location for Parker John’s now hiring

(WFRV) – The popular pizza and barbeque spot Parker John’s is opening up their newest location in Oshkosh in the new year and they are hiring.

Derek and Rebecca from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with details on the new location at 30 Wisconsin Street in Oshkosh, a look at some of the winners of their most recent restaurant week and how you can apply for the Oshkosh location.

They are now accepting applications for all positions, apply online at parkerjohns.com/oshkoshapply.

Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in February 2022 – Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.