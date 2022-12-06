(WFRV) – A longtime downtown Green Bay winery has new owners. They are keeping the same great wine selection and have made improvements to the building.
Learn more at captainswalkwinery.com, 345 S Adams St., Green Bay.
by: Millaine Wells
Posted:
Updated:
by: Millaine Wells
Posted:
Updated:
(WFRV) – A longtime downtown Green Bay winery has new owners. They are keeping the same great wine selection and have made improvements to the building.
Learn more at captainswalkwinery.com, 345 S Adams St., Green Bay.