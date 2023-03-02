(WFRV) – There are so many fun things available at local libraries, and now in Brown County you can add seeds to the list!

Local 5 Live gets details on their upcoming Seed Library and how they invite you to grow with them as they launch this new program Saturday.

Details from browncountylibrary.org:

The Brown County Seed Library is a curated collection of seeds – primarily edible plants – that are suited for success in our Northeastern Wisconsin growing region. These seeds will be available free of charge to anyone interested in planting vegetables, fruits and pollinator-friendly plants. Our first year will focus on getting seeds into the hands of local growers of all ages. Seed donations and monetary donations to purchase seeds are needed to fill our Seed Library cabinet. Educational programs and future initiatives will encourage seed-saving techniques to help replenish the collection.

You can participate in the Brown County Seed Library at no cost by filling out this brief form. This will allow organizers to keep you informed about related news and later help us evaluate the use of the Seed Library.