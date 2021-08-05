New services at Moxie Boutique Salon

(WFRV) – Local Salon Moxie is settling into its new home and maybe it’s the right home for your small business too.

Danielle is here along with new team member Jess with details on some positions they are hiring for, and what services they are offering.

To make an appointment at Moxie, they have a great system for scheduling appointments online, just click here.

You can also reach out to them through Facebook or via text at 920-600-4665. Moxie is now located at 1700 Sand Acres Drive, just off Scheuring Road in De Pere.