New Stone Arch Brewpub location in Little Chute, Stone Arch Tied House

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues a week-long feature of new businesses across Northeast Wisconsin and there’s a new place in the Fox Cities to grab a locally brewed beer – and sustainable food.

Josh and Steve from Stone Arch Tied House stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at some delicious menu options, and of course beer you can get.

Stone Arch Brew Pub is located at 1004 S. Olde Oneida Street in Appleton, the new “Tied House” location is at 137C W. Main Street in Little Chute.

Check out the menu and more on their Facebook page.

