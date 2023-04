(WFRV) – There is something new at Lodge Kohler this spring. It’s a Tapas menu at Leaps & Bounds Café available seven nights a week from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Plus they have live music every Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Lodge Kohler is also hosting a pair of Craft and Kitchen events. The first is an infused gin workshop happening on April 12th. Then join them on April 26th for the local craft beer dinner. Register for these events at lodgekohler.com.