(WFRV) – Updating your Packers gear is a must now more than ever.

Lisa with the Packers Pro Shop stopped by Local 5 Live to show us some great Packers bags you can use for any occasion and the new line of Tommy Hilfiger gear.

The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.