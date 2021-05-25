New version of online learning available this fall from Green Bay Area Public School District

(WFRV) – Students in the Green Bay District will have a new option this fall – an online school that looks a bit different than the online learning that happened during the pandemic.

Adam Gloudemans, Principal of the New School visited with Local 5 Live with details on what the options are for parents and students and how you can sign up.

For elementary students and families that want a virtual learning experience, the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) is opening an online school.



Students will receive instruction from virtual GBAPS licensed teachers. GBAPS Online will follow the District’s school calendar, the Board’s grading policy, and is open to students receiving special education or English Learner services. Students will have instruction in reading, writing, math, social studies, science, social/emotional learning, math and literacy interventions, physical education, art and music.



All GBAPS Online students will be provided a device (iPad or Chromebook depending on grade level), and if internet service is needed, will receive a hotspot.



Similar to an in-person classroom, students will also have small group and individual instruction. Unique to GBAPS Online, the school will have a physical location where students can meet with teachers in-person, if they need additional support.

Get more information and sign up at gbaps.org/gbapsonline.