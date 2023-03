(WFRV) – From lake views to museums and fun family activities, there is so much going on in Manitowoc you might need help planning your visit.

Courtney Hansen, Director of Tourism for the city visited Local 5 Live with a deeper dive into what’s happening in this beautiful city by the Lake, suggestions for where to stay including hotels and campgrounds, and how they will even plan an itinerary.

Start planning your trip at visitmanitowoc.com.