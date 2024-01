(WFRV)- If you are thinking about starting a new career in the new year, consider job coaching at Goodwill.

In this segment, Kayla Countney of Goodwill discusses the benefits of working with Goodwill and an upcoming event that makes it easy to sign up.

The New Year, New You Job Coach Job Fair is on January 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill in Menasha. If you can’t make the event, you can always apply on their website.

For more information, head to goodwillncw.org.