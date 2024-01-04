(WFRV)- It is rivalry week in Green Bay as the Chicago Bears come to town.

In this segment, Lisa Treichel from the Packers Pro Shop showcases gear to help with any gameday party and show your Packers pride.

The Packers try to punch their ticket to the playoff against their rival, the Chicago Bears, at 3:25 p.m. at Lambeau Field. Cannot make it to the game? Watch from home on Local 5.

The Packers Pro Shop is located in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

For more information, head to packersproshop.com.