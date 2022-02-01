Newborn piglets and farm olympics at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center

(WFRV)- Get ready for some cute baby animals.

Abigail Martin from the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center joined us to talk about how you can meet newborn piglets and participate in their Farm Olympics.

The newborn piglets will be back at the center this Friday and Saturday, and their Farm Olympics events is Saturday, February 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You will find the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center just off I-43 in Manitowoc County. Farmwisconsin.org is a great place to start planning your ag adventure. They are open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

