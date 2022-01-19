Newest addition to Let Me Be Frank’s Tribute and the All-Star Band: “Adele”

(WFRV) – Get your tickets now to Frank’s Tribute to the All Stars, happening March 4, 2022 at 7:30 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm).

Details on Let Me Be Frank’s All-Star Tribute Show:

FRANK’S TRIBUTE AND THE ALL-STAR BAND

Frank’s Tribute is unlike any other tribute review. Combining songs from incredible vocalists and comedy bits like only Frank Hermans and crew could provide, it’s a night you won’t soon forget. We look at the humorous side of some of the top artists of decades past.

Featured artists include Elvis Presley portrayed by Frank Hermans; Reba McEntire portrayed by Amy Riemer; Barbra Streisand portrayed by Lisa Borley; Paul Evansen as Neil Diamond; George Jones portrayed by Mike Hermans; Sonny and Cher portrayed by Frank Hermans and Paul Evansen.

This performance will also feature the band that won “Best of the Bay” for the last five years, the Frank’s Tribute All-Star Band. The musicians include Andrew Klaus on drums, Pat Hibbard on bass, Tony Pilz on keys, and Dennis Panneck on guitar.

This performance is sure to have you laughing in the aisles and wowing at the uncanny likeness! Plus, Frank’s Tribute may have a few surprises for you in this show!

Sponsored by RODAC Development & Construction.

Part of the Kroll’s West Local Series.

For tickets head to ticketstaronline.com.

