(WFRV) – Head Gnome Pat Fuge stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at some of the latest game titles plus details on a huge sale going on this weekend for Pokeman fans.

Sale details:

Gnome Games Green Bay West – Saturday October 29 – 10 AM

Gnome Games Appleton – Saturday October 29 – 11 AM

The Gnoshery – Sturgeon Bay Saturday October 29 – 11 AM – Right after the Chills and Thrills Parade!

Gnome Games Green Bay East – Sunday October 30 – 2 PM

Gnome Games is located at:

2160 Ridge Road, Green Bay

1683 E. Mason Street, Green Bay

W3169 Van Roy Road, Appleton

The Gnoshery is located at:

23 N. 3rd Avenue in Sturgeon Bay

Shop online at gnomegames.com.