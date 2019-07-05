Nick Anderson and The Skinny Lovers – July 6th at Gibson Music Hall, Appleton

(WFRV) – Nick Anderson and The Skinny Lovers stopped in to give us a sneak peek of their performance happening tomorrow night at Gibson Music Hall in Appleton.

Their single, “4 AM” is available on Spotify, Apple music, and Amazon music.

You can see them live at one of their upcoming performances:

July 6th, 8 pm – Gibson Music Hall, Appleton

August 2nd – Mile of Music, Appleton

August 16th – Fox River House, Appleton

August 24th – Germanfest, West Bend

Follow the band on their website and on their Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.