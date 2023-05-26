(WFRV)- Nick Gonnering has been traveling the country since 2016 and has recently found himself back home in Green Bay where he performs music full-time around the area. He has shared the stage with Adam Greul of Horseshoes and Handgrenades, Sarah Voss, Kaki King, and countless other artists in his musical journey.

He is currently working on a new album to be released later this year, and he’s here today to share some of those songs with us.

Nick has two free shows this weekend!

Friday 5/26, at Narrow Bridge in Green Bay, from 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Saturday 5/27, at Plank Road Plate and Pour in DePere, from 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

For more information head to nickgonneringmusic.com.