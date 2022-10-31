(WFRV) – On this Halloween, Local 5 Live gives viewers a chance to connect with the paranormal.

We visited a local museum dedicated to understanding the paranormal field, history, and traditions relating to this popular subject and you can visit by appointment.

Details from Nightshades Paranormal Museum:

NIGHTSHADES Paranormal Museum is Wisconsin’s first and only paranormal museum. We invite you to come and explore the other side with us, as you learn about bone-chilling ghost stories, multicultural beliefs, and the historical side of the supernatural (both internationally and locally). Whether you’re a skeptic or a full-blown believer, you’ll be sure to have a hauntingly good time.

AVAILABLE BY APPT.

Currently available by appointment only.

Call (920) 499-2783 or email greenbayghosttours@gmail.com

to schedule your visit.

Nightshades Paranormal Museum is located at 2129 Oneida Street in Green Bay.