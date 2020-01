(WFRV) – Our brewery of the month has really taken “root” in Green Bay.

Noble Roots Brewing Company aims to craft high-quality beer that the community is proud to drink. They just released a Belgian-style Tripel beer, Strict Observance, which is brewed and bottled by Noble Roots.

You can find them at 2790 University Avenue in Green Bay. Reach them by phone at 920-489-2874 and online at noblerootsbrewing.com.