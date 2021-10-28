Nominate a family to have the ‘Best Christmas Ever’ by November 1

(WFRV) – Recently we told you about a local program that helps area families have the ‘Best Christmas Ever’, today we hear a personal story about how it really makes a difference.

Nominations for the Best Christmas Ever close November 1, so get yours in today.

For more, head to bcemovement.org.

From BCE:

The vision of BCE began with a single dad battling Ulcerative Colitis (UC) in 2010. It was Christmas Eve, and he was looking at an empty Christmas tree with that sinking feeling on how he was going to tell his young son in the morning that Santa Claus wasn’t coming this year.



Later that night, he heard a knock at the door, he answered to see his mother and some other relatives with 2 huge bags full of gifts!

This surprise took him back, but blew him away as he felt the power of the generosity of others! What would have likely been their worst Christmas ever, was instead the Best Christmas Ever!

God planted a seed that night to pay it forward. Don and his lifelong friend Jason rallied a small group of friends together to give a surprise BCE to a local family, just as he had received! Ever since then, the number of families who have received a BCE has continued to grow throughout the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica!