Nominate a family to have the ‘Best Christmas Ever’

(WFRV) – It’s not even Halloween and already you’re seeing the holiday items in stores.

That means it’s never too early to think about giving someone ‘The Best Christmas Ever’, that’s actually the name of a local group who does just that.

Christine and Justine Spettel from The Best Christmas Ever visited Local 5 Live along with Charli from Y-100 with details on how it all got started and how their mission makes a true difference in the community.

For more, head to bcemovement.org.

From BCE:

The vision of BCE began with a single dad battling Ulcerative Colitis (UC) in 2010. It was Christmas Eve, and he was looking at an empty Christmas tree with that sinking feeling on how he was going to tell his young son in the morning that Santa Claus wasn’t coming this year.



Later that night, he heard a knock at the door, he answered to see his mother and some other relatives with 2 huge bags full of gifts!

This surprise took him back, but blew him away as he felt the power of the generosity of others! What would have likely been their worst Christmas ever, was instead the Best Christmas Ever!

God planted a seed that night to pay it forward. Don and his lifelong friend Jason rallied a small group of friends together to give a surprise BCE to a local family, just as he had received! Ever since then, the number of families who have received a BCE has continued to grow throughout the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica!