(WFRV)- Do you know a Remarkable Woman in our community?

Nominate her for our Remarkable Women award, and she could be a finalist. The eligible entry essays in the first round will be judged at the local market level by a five-member panel of judges comprised of Station personnel.

The highest-scored entry will be the local market winner.

The local market winner’s Nominee will advance to the second semi-finalist regional round. Semi-finalist Nominees will be selected from the local market winners. The five semi-finalist Nominee winners will advance to the final national round and will be individually recognized during the 2024 Remarkable Women Show.

Nominate Remarkable Women today by using this link.