(WFRV) – There are so many great teachers in the area and now you have the chance to shine a light on their talent and passion.

Brad Ebert from the Kiel Area School District visited Local 5 Live with details on the ‘Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education’ awards program.

Nominations are due February 4 – to nominate someone, click HERE.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Kiel Performing Arts Center on May 14.