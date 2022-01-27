Nominate an Educator for the Excellence in Education Shining Star Awards

(WFRV) – In today’s Local 5 Live’s series with the Fox Cities Chamber, we learn about how they are celebrating excellence in education.

Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek visited the studio along with Mary Pfeiffer, Superintendent of the Neenah School District with details on the Shining Star Awards.

Nominate an educator through February 25 at foxcitieschamber.com and the ceremony is happening April 5.

EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION SHINING STAR AWARDS

A tribute to educators!

The Excellence in Education Shining Star Awards program is an all-inclusive recognition of the outstanding achievements of K-16 educators in the Fox Cities region. A skilled workforce of tomorrow relies on high-quality education today, and this event acknowledges and celebrates the unparalleled contributions of educators working and shining in Fox Cities’ schools, colleges, universities, and other educational settings.

The 2021 awardees were honored at a virtual ceremony on Thursday, April 29.

We are excited to return to an in-person celebration in 2022. Save the date for Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

We need your nominations to shine a bright light on the sacrifices and successes that are happening in our region and shaping our future. 

Online nominations are being accepted in eight categories, now through Feb. 25. For more CLICK HERE.

