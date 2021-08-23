Nominate someone for the Golden House Show of Strength Awards

(WFRV) – It’s an evening that honors people who have overcome adversity, shown fortitude and bravery and those who have helped them along the way.

Morgan Kelly is studying gender-based violence and Amanda Lynn is a domestic abuse survivor. They spoke with Local 5 Live with details on the Show of Strength Awards being put on by The Golden House.

The Show of Strength Awards is October 21, doors open at 5:30 pm, the program starts at 6:30 pm. It’s at The LedgeCrest Reserve in De Pere.

Nominations are open now at goldenhousegb.org.

