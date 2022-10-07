(WFRV) – It’s true ‘Artistry in Wood’, the name of a local show happening this weekend.
Local 5 Live gets a preview of what’s happening at Denmark High School and how you can stop by and support the artists’ hard work.
Details from newwg.org:
“Artistry In Wood” Show
Northeast Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild
39TH Annual Woodworking Show, Sale & Competition
October 8-9, 2022 | Denmark High School, Denmark, WI
Open to the Public!
$5 Admission/Day (Over 12 Yrs.)
We welcome all of our fellow Wood Artists, Members & Creative Guests.
Show: Oct 8, 2022 – 9:00 – 4:00pm & Oct 9, 2022 – 9:00 – 3:00pm
Setup: Oct 7, 2022 – 6:00 – 9:00pm & Oct 8, 2022 – 7:00 – 9:00am
The two-day show features the largest mixed media woodworking Show in Wisconsin! It will have a huge number of woodworkers with countless items for your purchase! We are primed for action with an exhibit floor packed with events for attendees to have an enjoyable time sharing & creating as you learn new techniques.
Robust show floor activities include:
- Live Demos
- (7) Awesome Instructor Classes
- Peoples Choice Ballot
- Huge Bucket Raffle
- Huge Tool Crib
- New Wood & Tool Vendors
- Food Provided by Denmark Sting Cancer & Leo Club
Save the date to join us October 8-9, 2022, in Denmark, WI.
Exhibitor applications are being taken now.