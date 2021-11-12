Now Hiring: Nestle Little Chute

(WFRV) – They are the brands you love – DiGiorno Pizza, Starbucks, Gerber, Purina so why not work for the company that makes them.

Josh from Nestle Little Chute spoke to Local 5 Live about the benefits of working at Nestle and how you can join their upcoming hiring event.

Nestle Little Chute’s hiring event is Wednesday, November 17 from 10 am – 4 pm, just head to 1022 Washington Street in Little Chute, the building right next door to the factory.

To apply online, head to nestlejobs.com or scan this QR code:

