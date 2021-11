(WFRV) – Local 5 Live has talked about how more people are seeking mental health during the pandemic, and Spectrum Behavioral Health has met that need. Caitlin Carmondy, MS, LPC gives viewers a look at some open positions in this week’s Now Hiring.

Spectrum Behavioral Health is located at 1496 Bellevue Street in Green Bay. Reach them at 920-784-2644, online at spectrumbh.com.