(WFRV) – Visit the Sugar Plum Fairy, her cupcake café and several more holiday displays.

Local 5 Live gives viewers an inside look at the Nutcracker in the Castle at The Paine Art Center in Oshkosh where you can explore with self-guided tours, candlelight tours, and more.

Details from thepaine.org:

Nutcracker in the Castle

November 18, 2022 to January 9, 2023

The beloved Nutcracker fairytale returns to the Paine “castle” with a mesmerizing array of sights, sounds, and surprises! This holiday season guests are invited to explore the settings of the story on self-guided tours, guided tours, and candlelight tours. Along the way, each elaborately decorated room of the historic Paine mansion reveals a new chapter of the story!

From the opening party scene with a giant Christmas tree to the Land of Sweets and beyond, follow the adventure of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince. As part of your journey, guests are invited to visit the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Cupcake Café for a scrumptious treat! See below for more details about the types of tours, their dates and times, and the hours of the café.