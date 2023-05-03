GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Buckle up, its back! NWTC’s 35th annual Car Show will be held on Sunday, May 7 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Thousands of car enthusiasts travel far and wide for this highly anticipated event of food, music, raffles, and awards. Over 800 cars and motorcycles featured. You’ll find the event on campus located at 2740 West Mason Street, Green Bay. It’s Sunday, May 7, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. The cost is $5/person. Get $1 off if you bring a non-perishable food item. Children under 12 and seniors get in free. For more information, click here.