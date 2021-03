(WFRV) – On Friday March 12, Manitowoc Police department contacted Lakeshore Humane Society for assistance with rescuing a young dog that had been struck by a car on Highway B in Manitowoc.

Two staff members arrived at the location and retrieved the dog from the middle of a field after he ran off, scared cold and in pain. He was taken straight to a local Veterinarian where he was estimated to be only about 8 months old. After examination, an X-ray showed he had a fractured left femoral epiphysis which means the ball of his hip joint was snapped and not repairable. Staff at LHS kept him comfortable over the weekend until surgery was able to be performed on March 15 to remove the femoral head and neck.