(WFRV) – Practice your cackle or spooky laugh because there’s a fun event just for the Witches and Warlocks.
Chelsea and Abigail from the Stock Market Boutique visited Local 5 Live with details on just one of the two great events coming up over the next couple of weekends in downtown Shawano.
‘Poison Apple Cocktail’ drink recipe:
Another deliciously SPOOKY Stock Market cocktail! My crystal ball is telling me this may be the Witches Night Out cocktail this year… see you Friday, October 7th 2022 for a SCARY GOOD TIME!
Poison Apple Cocktail
Ingredients
- 2oz Doundrins Distilling Maple Syrup Liqueur
- 4oz Twig’s Green Apple Soda
- Caramel Kitchen Salted Caramel Sauce, for garnish
- Spider Ring, for garnish
Directions
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Doundrins Distilling Maple Syrup Liqueur and Twig’s Green Apple Soda, shake well. In a martini glass, drizzle Caramel Kitchen Salted Caramel Sauce around the inside of the glass; pour in cocktail. Garnish with a spider ring.
Witches Night Out details from shawanodowntown.com
DATE /
October 7, 2022
TIME /
All-day event
ABOUT THE EVENT /
Come dressed in your best costume for Witches’ Night Out (warlocks welcome too).
Shop at participating businesses ALL DAY for SCARY in-store specials.
There will be an eerie band, Spark Spark Bang, playing at Stubborn Brothers Brewery starting at 7 p.m.
Thank you to The Stock Market and Wallrich Agency for sponsoring the band.
You won’t want to miss this SPOOKY good time!
Participating Businesses include:
Christa’s Clothing Bridal Gifts
Dreier Pharmacy and Gift Shoppe
Fresh Face Co
Fully STOCKED
HM Staff of Life
Island Tropics
Jill’s Pet Grooming
Kettle Moon Athleisure Wear
Martin Jewellers
Off the Wall
Old Glory Candy
Ole’ Town Tap
Spa Party on Main
Steph’s DIY Design Studio
Stubborn Brothers Brewery
The Blend
The Cobbler’s Closet
The Stock Market
Thornberry Cottage Baby & Gift
Three Lil’ Birds Consignment Shoppe
til the Cows Come Home
Total Fitness
Tumbleweed
Octoberfest details from shawanodowntown.com:
DATE /
October 1, 2022
TIME /
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
100 & 200 blocks of Main Street
Food & Beverage
- Stubborn Brothers Brewery – featuring a German menu inside the restaurant, along with Oktoberfest, pumpkin ale, and salted caramel beer
- Old Glory Candy – open-faced caramel apple bar
- Home Field Kettle Corn
- Church of Acts – serving walking tacos
- Nuttin but Butts – food truck serving BBQ
- Red Wagon Concessions – food truck serving German-made hamburger, brats, hotdogs, fish sandwich, saurerkraut and brat salad, Knockwurst, deep fried appetizers and beverages
- LBN Foods – Cheese curds, apple fries, ribbon fries, funnel cakes, corn dogs, chili dogs, booyah
Attractions
- Craft Vendors – register here
- Shawano County Library selfie-station
- Free Pumpkin Giveaway by Idell Johnston State Farm Insurance
- Shawano FFA – petting zoo and children’s activities
- Chain saw carving by Dave Bartels
- Scarecrow Contest register here
- Shawano County 4-H – children’s activities
- Witches’ Night Out booth – purchase t-shirt at the booth!
- Pumpkin Carver, Dori Beck, sponsored by The Stock Market
- Shawano Area Early Childhood Partnership – children’s activities
- The FRESH Project Farmer’s Market – final market of the year
- Quilt show at First Presbyterian Church
- Wine, Pumpkins, & Succulents OH MY! at The Stock Market
Polka Bands
- 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Scott’s Polka Band
- 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sugar Bush Lite