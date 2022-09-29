(WFRV) – Practice your cackle or spooky laugh because there’s a fun event just for the Witches and Warlocks.

Chelsea and Abigail from the Stock Market Boutique visited Local 5 Live with details on just one of the two great events coming up over the next couple of weekends in downtown Shawano.

‘Poison Apple Cocktail’ drink recipe:

Another deliciously SPOOKY Stock Market cocktail! My crystal ball is telling me this may be the Witches Night Out cocktail this year… see you Friday, October 7th 2022 for a SCARY GOOD TIME!

Poison Apple Cocktail

Ingredients

2oz Doundrins Distilling Maple Syrup Liqueur

4oz Twig’s Green Apple Soda

Caramel Kitchen Salted Caramel Sauce, for garnish

Spider Ring, for garnish

Directions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Doundrins Distilling Maple Syrup Liqueur and Twig’s Green Apple Soda, shake well. In a martini glass, drizzle Caramel Kitchen Salted Caramel Sauce around the inside of the glass; pour in cocktail. Garnish with a spider ring.

Witches Night Out details from shawanodowntown.com

DATE /

October 7, 2022

TIME /

All-day event

ABOUT THE EVENT /

Come dressed in your best costume for Witches’ Night Out (warlocks welcome too).



Shop at participating businesses ALL DAY for SCARY in-store specials.

​

There will be an eerie band, Spark Spark Bang, playing at Stubborn Brothers Brewery starting at 7 p.m.



Thank you to The Stock Market and Wallrich Agency for sponsoring the band.

​

You won’t want to miss this SPOOKY good time!

#WitchesNightOutShawano

​

Participating Businesses include:

Christa’s Clothing Bridal Gifts

Dreier Pharmacy and Gift Shoppe

Fresh Face Co

Fully STOCKED

HM Staff of Life

Island Tropics

Jill’s Pet Grooming

Kettle Moon Athleisure Wear

Martin Jewellers

Off the Wall

Old Glory Candy

Ole’ Town Tap

Spa Party on Main

Steph’s DIY Design Studio

Stubborn Brothers Brewery

The Blend

The Cobbler’s Closet

The Stock Market

Thornberry Cottage Baby & Gift

Three Lil’ Birds Consignment Shoppe

til the Cows Come Home

Total Fitness

Tumbleweed

Octoberfest details from shawanodowntown.com:

DATE /

October 1, 2022



TIME /

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

100 & 200 blocks of Main Street

Food & Beverage

Attractions

Polka Bands