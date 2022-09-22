(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues our series with the Fox Cities Chamber, we look at something big happening this weekend.

Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek visited Local 5 Live along with Loren Dieck, Director of Outagamie County Parks and David Holst, the County’s Veterans Services Officer with details on License to Cruise, Octoberfest plus how local Veterans are honored with bench plaques and picnic tables and how you can nominate a Veteran.

To nominate a Veteran fill out the form located HERE and then email it to ocparks@outagamie.org

For details on Octoberfest and License to Cruise, head to octoberfestonline.org:

A Mile of Fun

College Avenue • Downtown Appleton

Join us Saturday, September 24th for Appleton’s Octoberfest. Music starts as early as 9 a.m., the full band lineup is available on the music page. Arts and Crafts and the Family Fun Area are also available at 9 a.m. And, don’t forget about all the great food booths; local not-for-profits put in a lot of time and hard work to raise money for their organizations during this one-day event.

We hope to see you Octoberfest Weekend!