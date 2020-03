(WFRV) – The Rhythm and Brews concert series is from the creators of the popular music festival, Mile of Music.

Ohio musician, JD Eicher stopped by to take part in this series while on tour. He stopped by Local 5 Live to perform his hit single, “Evergreen”. JD is releasing a new EP on April 9.

The free Mile of Music series, Rhythm & Brews is every Wednesday at 7 pm at Stone Arch, Riverview Gardens in Appleton.