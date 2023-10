(WFRV)- The tent is going up for a fall celebration in Suamico. Oktoberfest at Ahnapee Brewery is almost here.

Grab a stein and enjoy great beer from Ahnapee Brewery. When you get hungry, you can order food from 888 Cheese & Co. from your table.

Oktoberfest at Ahnapee Brewery is on Saturday, October 7th, starting at 4 p.m.

For more information, head to ahnapeebrewery.com.