(WFRV) – There will be a lot of movement on the runway in Appleton this weekend but there’s one flight that won’t leave the tarmac.

Diane MacDonald visited Local 5 Live with details on Old Glory Honor Flight, what the fundraiser means to the community and how you can enjoy the event where there will be a plane pull, airfare giveaways from Appleton airport, food trucks, Veterans exhibits and more.

Pulling for Honor is this Saturday, August 20 from 10 am – 2 pm at the Appleton Flight Center, N259 Ares Drive.

Please note this event does NOT take place at the airport.

For details or to create a team, head to oldgloryhonorflight.org.