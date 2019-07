(WFRV) – If you haven’t tried farm to table Mexican food, you’ll need to make a stop at Old Mexico in Suamico.

They even make fresh guacamole right at your table with ingredients chosen by you and fresh-squeezed ingredients in your margarita.

You can find Old Mexico at 11884 Velp Avenue in Suamico. Reach them by phone at 920-634-2260, online at oldmexicowi.com and on Facebook.