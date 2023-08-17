(WFRV) – As we explore the tenants at The Cannery downtown Green Bay, today we meet Olive’s Pizza & Sandwiches.

She is already well known in the community for her tasty pizzas loaded with toppings, at their first location (516 Greene Ave, Green Bay). Now, as part of The Cannery, the owner is testing new menu items.

The Canery is a test kitchen and restaurant incubator, with the goal of helping entrepreneurs open their own successful businesses.

Tenants include:

Titletown Brewery: Prepare for a flavor explosion! They’re taking over as the anchor brand, featuring their own award-winning craft brews alongside local favorites.

Irie Jamaican (Chef Dexter Thompson): Experience the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean with dishes like curried goat, oxtail, and jerk chicken that will transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise.

Olive’s Pizza & Sandwiches (Carrie Schmechel): Sink your teeth into a slice of heaven with their mouthwatering pizzas and sandwiches, expertly crafted to satisfy your cravings.

Colombian Flavors (Erly Barajas): Discover the taste of Colombia with authentic family recipes, featuring arepas and other classic dishes bursting with fresh ingredients and perfectly balanced spices.

FiveThumbsUp (Jill Schultz): Indulge your sweet tooth with a local twist! From single slices to chocolate-dipped cheesecake balls, cheesecake flights, and even whole cakes for your next celebration, they’ve got your cheesecake cravings covered.

The Cannery is located at 320 N Broadway # 110, Green Bay. Learn more at https://www.thecannerygb.com/