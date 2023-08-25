(WFRV) – Head Gnome Pat Fuge joined us today as we unpacked all the great things you can fit into their blue bags for the Blue Moon Sale. August 30th and 31st, you’ll get 30% off everything you can fit into their special blue bags (with some exceptions). The bags cost $3.00 and you can buy as many as you like to fill up for the sale. Gnome Games celebrates their 20th birthday this week, and this kicks off a year of celebrating. The sale takes place at all Gnome Games locations, including The Gnoshery in Sturgeon Bay. For details, head online to Gnome Games. And don’t forget to register for the Game of the Month – Disney Lorcana. You can do that on the contest page of our website. We’ll announce the winner Tuesday, September 5th.